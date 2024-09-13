Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Themes Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AUMI opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. Themes Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08.

About Themes Gold Miners ETF

The Themes Gold Miners ETF (AUMI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 30 largest gold mining companies around the world. Securities are initially selected by market-cap with final decisions by a committee.

