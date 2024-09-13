Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB) Short Interest Update

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of GSIB stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.50.

The Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (GSIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of large-cap stocks selected solely based on the designation as a Global Systemically Important Bank. Stocks are equally weighted in the portfolio.

