The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $234.11 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $242.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.76.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Read Our Latest Report on TRV

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.