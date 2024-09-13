The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $362.68.
SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
SHW opened at $373.97 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $374.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.36.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
