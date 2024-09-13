The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Oncology Institute Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TOIIW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,441. Oncology Institute has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.
Oncology Institute Company Profile
