The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOIIW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,441. Oncology Institute has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.