The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOIIW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,441. Oncology Institute has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.