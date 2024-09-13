The Middleby Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Middleby in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Middleby

Middleby Trading Down 1.1 %

MIDD opened at $128.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.74. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1,246.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 97.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 620.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.