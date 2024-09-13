The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,990,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,518,000 after acquiring an additional 327,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,077,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 868,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,302,000 after acquiring an additional 321,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $117.98 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Citigroup decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

