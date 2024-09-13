The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,604,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255,250 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.49% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $163,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,975,000 after buying an additional 1,516,975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,954,000 after buying an additional 777,456 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,516,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,005,000 after buying an additional 154,355 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 141,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,797,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,966,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IPG opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

