The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,025,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises about 2.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $103,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 310,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $115.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

