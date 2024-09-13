The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target to $3.10

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $3.10 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.93.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

Shares of PL opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $597.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 8.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 65,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.