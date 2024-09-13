The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the August 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,317,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Coretec Group Price Performance
Shares of CRTG stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,815. The Coretec Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
About The Coretec Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Coretec Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.