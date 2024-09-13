The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the August 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,317,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Coretec Group Price Performance

Shares of CRTG stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,815. The Coretec Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Get The Coretec Group alerts:

About The Coretec Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, engages in developing, testing, and providing various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.