The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,310,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,402 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.19% of Coca-Cola worth $532,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $3,255,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,604,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,968,637.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

