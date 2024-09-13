Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Thales Price Performance
OTCMKTS THLLY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.68. 39,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,481. Thales has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $37.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42.
Thales Company Profile
