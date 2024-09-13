Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thales Price Performance

OTCMKTS THLLY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.68. 39,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,481. Thales has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $37.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

