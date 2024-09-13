Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tgs Asa Trading Up 0.6 %

TGSGY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,350. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.0924 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.