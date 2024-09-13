Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBIO traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,199. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

