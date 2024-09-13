Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Short Interest Update

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 220.8% from the August 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.80 to $49.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.80 to $53.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $46.25. 273,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,251. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $4,081,653.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,990.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $4,081,653.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,990.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,713.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,243 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,684,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,253,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,623,000 after buying an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 27.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 677,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,459,000 after purchasing an additional 144,706 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $135,897,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $96,655,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

