Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $218.15 and last traded at $218.96. 25,569,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 96,839,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.03.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.80 and its 200 day moving average is $194.45.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,051,613,000 after buying an additional 135,966 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.