Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $229.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.45. The stock has a market cap of $734.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

