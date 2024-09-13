Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

TBNK opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.64.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.