TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0171 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $99.73 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00041037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000098 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,917,064,654 coins and its circulating supply is 5,838,553,169 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

