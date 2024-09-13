Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $10.64. Terns Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 2,901,008 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 17,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $172,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TERN shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,307,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 159,013 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 578,500 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 664,076 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,636,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 127.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 632,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 355,224 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.