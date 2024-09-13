Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Tencent Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $47.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $445.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.18. Tencent has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter. Tencent had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 24.22%. Equities analysts predict that Tencent will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

