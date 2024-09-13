Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Down 2.5%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.51. 385,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,431,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. Daiwa America lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $105,328,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,542,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $122,775,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,012,000 after buying an additional 7,094,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,986,000 after buying an additional 6,088,504 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.