Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2045 per share on Monday, October 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TNABY remained flat at $14.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of -0.15. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile
