Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KR. Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.64.

KR stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. Kroger has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 255.6% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kroger by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

