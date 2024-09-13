Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Short Interest Up 52.6% in August

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tectonic Therapeutic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Institutional Trading of Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at $6,233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter worth $7,099,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter worth about $961,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECX traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $17.99. 43,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,557. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 2.59. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($1.85). As a group, analysts forecast that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

