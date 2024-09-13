TD Securities Upgrades FirstService (TSE:FSV) to Strong-Buy

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

FirstService Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FSV stock opened at C$245.14 on Wednesday. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$187.25 and a 1-year high of C$246.07. The company has a market cap of C$11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.72, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$232.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$218.99.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.13. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 6.535647 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About FirstService

In related news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.35, for a total transaction of C$2,004,993.95. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$209.60, for a total value of C$419,200.00. Also, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 11,500 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.35, for a total value of C$2,004,993.95. Insiders sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock worth $2,650,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

