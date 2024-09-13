TD Cowen Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $321.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $293.00 to $321.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Accenture from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $354.68.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $349.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,149,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,061,490,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $820,912,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Accenture by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,709,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $822,238,000 after buying an additional 837,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $288,168,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

