Target (NYSE:TGT) Trading Up 2.6%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $152.47 and last traded at $152.35. Approximately 509,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,013,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.44.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Target Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Target by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

