Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $144.67 and last traded at $145.56. Approximately 1,186,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,018,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America raised Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $759,810,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $335,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Target by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 711.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,479 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $125,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

