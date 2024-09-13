Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,694 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.