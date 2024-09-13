T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $109.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TROW opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,627,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 11,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,567,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.