Syntrinsic LLC Has $530,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Syntrinsic LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.2% of Syntrinsic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 78,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $705,000.

VT stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $117.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

