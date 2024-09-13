SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes $294,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. RS Crum Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 52,385 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $211.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.05 and a 200-day moving average of $183.18. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $212.65.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

