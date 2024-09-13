SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $223,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:CME opened at $217.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $223.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.69.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.
CME Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.
About CME Group
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.
