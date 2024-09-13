SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $76.34 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 507,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 12.2% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $76,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 515.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $162.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $164.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.