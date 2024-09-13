SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.8% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $6,916,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $8,896,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 646,878 shares of company stock worth $591,465,138. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $935.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $896.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $831.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $888.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

