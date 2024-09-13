SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.2% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 0.34% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 155,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 139,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPIB opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1816 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

