SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys Shares of 2,852 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on VLO shares. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

