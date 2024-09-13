SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys New Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,008 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCM opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

