SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys 742 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $89.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.72. The company has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

