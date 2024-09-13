SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 4.0 %
NYSE:WFC opened at $51.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
