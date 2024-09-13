Sykon Capital LLC Sells 8,961 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sykon Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the quarter. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 34,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,056,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.62 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $80.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

