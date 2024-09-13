Sykon Capital LLC Sells 10,518 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Sykon Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS HYD opened at $52.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.