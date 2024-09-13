Sykon Capital LLC Purchases 2,958 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Sykon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 81,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 205,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

BIZD opened at $16.27 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

