Sykon Capital LLC Invests $152,000 in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPZ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 193,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period.

CPZ stock opened at 15.61 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.17 and a fifty-two week high of 16.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 15.48 and a 200-day moving average of 15.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

