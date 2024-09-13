Sykon Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sykon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 1.4% of Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after buying an additional 2,856,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,015,000 after buying an additional 2,143,081 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,419,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,230,000 after buying an additional 1,138,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $47.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.154 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

