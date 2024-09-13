Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Shares Down 1.2%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 392,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 753% from the average daily volume of 46,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Superior Gold Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.
About Superior Gold
Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. The company also sells silver. It owns and operates Plutonic gold mine located in Western Australia; and holds a 100% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.
Further Reading
