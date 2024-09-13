Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 5.2% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $466.47 and last traded at $465.00. Approximately 2,155,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,364,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $442.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $693.00 to $438.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nomura downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $454.00 price target (down from $729.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $650.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $790.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $631.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $805.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Super Micro Computer’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

