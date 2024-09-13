Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 689,100 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the August 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SDIG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 13,058 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $47,922.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,859.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 21,770 shares of company stock valued at $79,746 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDIG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,300,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Stronghold Digital Mining stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. 535,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.33). Stronghold Digital Mining had a positive return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

See Also

